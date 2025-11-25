Emerald Fennel's Wuthering Heights film adaptation has been divisive ever since that trailer dropped, accompanied by a thumping Charli XCX score and Instagram-faced cast. With its aesthetics over accuracy approach, the film has received mixed reactions, and I fear the latest poster might not help its case.

Ever the contrarian, I'm here to defend the new design. Is it an artistic masterpiece worthy among the ranks of the best movie posters of all time? Perhaps not, but its playful self-awareness has won my heart. It's cheesy, it's literary, it's everything I want from modern Wuthering Heights.

Akin to a schlocky, discount bin romance novel, the new poster captures a certain self-aware tackiness that I absolutely adore. With its hazy, stormy background, the poster leans into the dramatics, creating a striking contrast through its monochromatic palette, embellished by the red typography and Cathy's flowing hair ribbon.

While the stylised, cheesy design was a hit for me, some fans weren't as convinced. "Why does this poster look like it was a designed by a 15 year old for their wattpad stories??" one fan wrote. "They're being campy right?" another questioned while one critic scathingly wrote, "Emily Brontë is turning in her grave."

While it's not for everyone, I love the camp appeal of the design. It demonstrates Fennel's directorial playfulness, embracing the genre with contemporary self-awareness. While the official trailer ruffled feathers, it's clear that the adaptation is unashamedly not for Brontë purists, and the poster only furthers the film's provocative spirit.