MGM+'s new Robin Hood series is causing a stir for all the wrong reasons after a new promo poster was discovered, plastered with odd design flaws. The classic tale has seen countless iterations across the decades, from animated films to beloved series, but the latest version has unfortunately failed to win over fans.

While there are no strict rules for creating iconic poster designs, the rise in AI-generated artwork has caused audiences to be extra wary. From janky editing to reality-defying details, if there are errors to be spotted, the internet will find them, proving that poster design is under the hottest audience scrutiny to date.

I don’t wanna be “that guy” but wow is this promo art shitty.I’m inclined to think it’s #AI generated, but if a person did this they should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qgerdJtFNpNovember 18, 2025

In an X post, one user shared the strange poster suggesting that the design may be AI-generated, and "if a person did this they should be embarrassed." The poster is a typical example of the more you see, the worse it gets, with the design littered with strange details.

From the Queen's hovering crown to the arrow pointing in a physics-defying direction, critics were perplexed by the strange composition. "Wait... why is she drawing HIS bow?" one user wrote. "Lol. It's just bad Photoshop," one user suggested, while another sarcastically added, "this is the lesser-known but historically accurate tale where Robin and Maid Marian were conjoined twins."

(Image credit: MGM+)

Whether or not the poster is the work of AI, receiving AI allegations is just as bad. It seems that in the era of AI posters, there has been a decrease in quality when it comes to design – even blockbusters like Wicked have been guilty of the same crime.

It's not to say that all new film posters are bad. The new Frankenstein poster was a marvel of human creativity, proving that poster design can still be beautiful. Just because AI allegations will likely be thrown around regardless of your design, doesn't mean the quality of your poster should match those below-par expectations.