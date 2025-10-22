As a massive Guillermo del Toro fan, I've been waiting patiently for the new Frankenstein film, with only a cryptic trailer and a slew of stylish posters to keep me satiated. Fan anticipation seems to have hit its peak this week, with a delightful new poster that's both intricately beautiful and mysteriously forboding.

While I often lament that the best movie posters are typically effective in their simplicity, the detailed illustration of the new Frankenstein poster demonstrates the power of intricate art. Praised by both design fans and movie buffs alike, the new poster is already being hailed as a timeless, wall-worthy masterpiece.

A post shared by James Jean (@jamesjeanart) A photo posted by on

Created by Taiwanese-American visual artist James Jean, the design was shaped by countless elements of Frankenstein's rich narrative, using exclusive stills from the production. "Like flowers blooming from a rotting corpse, the film was a vast bouquet of visuals and I plucked at them greedily," Jean explains.

From intricate florals to unfurling flesh mimicking angel wings, the design captures a mesmerising balance of visceral body horror and exquisite beauty, embellished with delicate, medieval-esque typography for an elegant appeal.

(Image credit: James Jean)

"This piece exacted a physical toll. Every strand of muscle was lovingly rendered by hand," Jean says. "As the crimson fibres knit themselves into digital existence, my own muscles and tendons throbbed with the ache of creation."

Amidst the recent rise in AI film poster scandals and sloppy poster editing fails, it's refreshing to see a handcrafted poster with such beautiful attention to detail.