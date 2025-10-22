I’m blown away by the beautiful details of the new Frankenstein poster
Artist James Jean explains the “physical toll” of creating the masterpiece.
As a massive Guillermo del Toro fan, I've been waiting patiently for the new Frankenstein film, with only a cryptic trailer and a slew of stylish posters to keep me satiated. Fan anticipation seems to have hit its peak this week, with a delightful new poster that's both intricately beautiful and mysteriously forboding.
While I often lament that the best movie posters are typically effective in their simplicity, the detailed illustration of the new Frankenstein poster demonstrates the power of intricate art. Praised by both design fans and movie buffs alike, the new poster is already being hailed as a timeless, wall-worthy masterpiece.
A post shared by James Jean (@jamesjeanart)
A photo posted by on
Created by Taiwanese-American visual artist James Jean, the design was shaped by countless elements of Frankenstein's rich narrative, using exclusive stills from the production. "Like flowers blooming from a rotting corpse, the film was a vast bouquet of visuals and I plucked at them greedily," Jean explains.
From intricate florals to unfurling flesh mimicking angel wings, the design captures a mesmerising balance of visceral body horror and exquisite beauty, embellished with delicate, medieval-esque typography for an elegant appeal.
"This piece exacted a physical toll. Every strand of muscle was lovingly rendered by hand," Jean says. "As the crimson fibres knit themselves into digital existence, my own muscles and tendons throbbed with the ache of creation."
Amidst the recent rise in AI film poster scandals and sloppy poster editing fails, it's refreshing to see a handcrafted poster with such beautiful attention to detail.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.