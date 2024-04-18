A24’s Civil War posters face AI allegations from fans

A24 has been called out for using AI-generated images to promote its upcoming feature Civil War. As the honourary darling of indie cinema, A24 has understandably received some backlash from fans who are frustrated about the company's lack of support for real artists whose careers are increasingly under threat.

AI art is already a heated topic of debate among creatives, especially in the wake of writer and actor strikes across the film industry. With A24 joining the increasing list of companies caught using AI art (including the likes of Lego and Amazon) I'm starting to feel like nothing is sacred anymore.

A post shared by A24 (@a24) A photo posted by on

At first glance, A24's promo posters look pretty inoffensive, but soon fans started pointing out flaws in the designs. "Dude, sick use of ai images bro. Love the one where that guy with one really long arm is riding a bike!" one user commented under the original Instagram post. Among the backlash were fans calling the AI posters "ridiculous", "embarrassing" and even "abundantly stupid", with many echoing the phrase "Support actual artists".

It's worth noting the intense irony of the situation – after all, Civil War is directed by Alex Garland, creator of Ex Machina. You know, the film that's all about the dangers of artificial intelligence? It's clear that A24 has left a lot of fans feeling betrayed. As a production filled with stunning immersive stills, the question remains – why AI?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: A24) (Image credit: A24) (Image credit: A24)

If you're after more AI art scandals (of which there are plenty) check out Netflix's true crime documentary that featured some very questionable AI art. For brands that are fighting back against AI, take a look at Dove's powerful campaign that rejects AI beauty standards.