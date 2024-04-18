A24’s Civil War posters face AI allegations from fans

By Natalie Fear
published

The indie darling falls from grace.

A24 Civil War posters
(Image credit: A24)

A24 has been called out for using AI-generated images to promote its upcoming feature Civil War. As the honourary darling of indie cinema, A24 has understandably received some backlash from fans who are frustrated about the company's lack of support for real artists whose careers are increasingly under threat. 

AI art is already a heated topic of debate among creatives, especially in the wake of writer and actor strikes across the film industry. With A24 joining the increasing list of companies caught using AI art (including the likes of Lego and Amazon) I'm starting to feel like nothing is sacred anymore. 

Image 1 of 3
A24 Civil War posters
(Image credit: A24)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles