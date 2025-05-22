Recommended reading

Sorry Kesha, your AI art apology is a mess of contradictions

I'm not buying that it was all “political”.

Kesha album cover featuring AI generated handbags
Last November, American singer-songwriter Kesha caught flak from fans after using an AI-generated image for her new single, DELUSIONAL. (Oh, the irony – sometimes this stuff just writes itself.) Six months later, she has finally addressed the backlash with an apology, changing the lacklustre AI art to a more fitting human-made cover to repent for her AI sins.

While her accountability is commendable, her 'excuse' for the AI incident is questionable at best, framing the blunder as an act of artistic rebellion. While AI image generators are getting more advanced than ever, the internet still has an eye for poorly made AI art. Whether Kesha's DELUSIONAL cover was a political statement or simply creative corner-cutting is beyond the point – fans wanted quality, and they didn't receive it.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq's Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she's partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

