Recommended reading

Okay, so Elon Musk doesn't understand AI image generation

News
By published

There's no way Grok could generate these images.

An AI-generated image showing a couple holding hands inside a cello based on an original photo
(Image credit: AI-generated using original photo by Charles Brooks)

Elon Musk's no stranger to exaggerating the capabilities of his brand's products. He once said the Cybertruck would be able to "serve as a boat" and cross "seas that aren't too choppy" (I don't recommend trying it).

Now he's been caught out suggesting that X's AI bot Grok is a lot more powerful and creative than it really is when it comes to generating AI art.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.