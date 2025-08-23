Nobody predicted it would be one of the hottest colours of 2025, but the fashion and interior design worlds are currently in thrall to 'butter yellow'. And Bose has jumped on the dairy core trend in a very smooth way.

The official name for the Soundlink Plus portable speaker's colourway is a less fattening Citrus Yellow, but it's clearly an ode to the current obsession with the colour of churned cream. So much so, that Bose cunningly disguised the device as something to spread on toast. This is surely a one for our roundup of packaging design inspiration.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bose / CNC Agency) (Image credit: Bose / CNC Agency) (Image credit: Bose / CNC Agency)

Vogue ascribes the rise of butter yellow to a Louis Vuitton spring 2024 runway show, while consumer trends forecaster WGSN says the soft pastel hue is resonating with consumers as they seek comfort, optimism and a sense of nostalgia in uncertain times. Whatever the reason, it's everywhere – there's even a hint of butteriness about the controversial new Cracker Barrel logo that MAGA is so incensed by.

Created by CNC Agency, the Bose yellow butter speaker packaging takes the trend to a new peak. I don't know whether the Soundlink Plus sounds as buttery as it looks, but the design is perfectly executed, coming complete with paper case with measurement markings.

Sadly, it isn't publicly available. The novel packaging was created for a limited-edition seeding kit, but you can get the healthier Citrus Yellow edition on its website.