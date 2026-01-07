This optical illusion billboard is genius – and gross

If there's one thing the best print ads have in common, it's that they're all double-take worthy. And that's certainly true of this example that's recently resurfaced on Reddit, where it's going down a storm.

The ad for Frontline flea treatment features, at first glance, a dog itching itself in an attempt to rid itself of dozens of tiny black fleas. But on closer inspection, it soon becomes clear that those aren't fleas... they're people.

Indeed, the ingenious ad is covering the floor of a shopping mall, creating the illusion that passersby are pesky fleas. "Took me a while to realise this is an overhead view, and when I did it got hilarious immediately," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "Works with or without the people. Genius."

The agency's submission to Ads of the World features shots of passersby's reactions. (Image credit: Saatchi & Saatchi)

The ad, created by the Indonesia branch of Saatchi & Saatchi, was placed over the floor of a shopping mall in Jakarta, covering 225 square metres.

From car logos made of tennis rackets to clever road safety warnings, we've seen plenty of ingenious print ads over the last few months – but none have scratched the design itch quite like this one.