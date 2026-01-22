Ikea hides important detail in slick new ads

When it comes to creating iconic campaigns, Ikea is one of the best in the game. Showcasing the slick design of its products, Ikea's latest ad lets the visuals do the talking, obscuring its price tags for a mysteriously intriguing campaign.

From print ads to billboards, Ikea's campaigns are instantly recognisable thanks to their simple yet uniform aesthetic. With clever copy and stripped-back visuals, Ikea's latest campaign is a masterclass in clean, timeless design with a playful twist.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Created by independent creative company Mother, the simple ads feature Ikea products with obscured price tags. With shots by photographer Marloes Haarmans, the ad carries confidence with its tagline, "If you saw the price, you wouldn't believe...", challenging people's perception that cost is equivalent to quality.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Expertly subverting its own ad formula, the campaign is unmistakably on brand while keeping its design format fresh. It's a campaign that speaks of affordable luxury, mimicking the minimalist aesthetic of high-end branding while boasting of its inexpensiveness.

(Image credit: IKEA)

For more ingenious advertising, check out Ikea's cheeky seaside-themed ads or take a look at its heartfelt ads that celebrate life's intimate moments.