Why have an Apple Watch when you can have smart rosary beads?
Faith meets firmware.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Acer has put out some curious products over the last 50 years. As well as laptops, PCs and monitors, the Taiwanese brand has released scooters, bikes and, er, a jacket made from coffee grounds. But perhaps the brand's most unexpected tech product of the last ten years is 2019's eRosary. Your Apple Watch might track your steps, but can it track your prayers?
Yes, seven years ago Acer produced the first, and only, wearable of its kind; a wearable bracelet featuring, yes, a crucifix interface, and packaged, yes, in a box resembling a bible. Even Acer calls it one of the brands "most unexpected" collaborations at the exhibition.
On display at Acer's 50th anniversary showcase in London this week, the eRosary was originally priced at $110, and was available to purchase via the Vatican website.
The device could be synchronised with a smartphone app, letting the wearer track prayer progress. Perhaps best of all, it was activated by making the sign of the cross.
Somewhat unsurprisingly, the eRosary was met with some bemusement on announcement. "This is... what? ... how is this... what?... that’s just ridiculous on every spectrum. Looks like it would be an April fools ad," reads one Reddit comment from 2019, while another adds, "Something nags at the back of my mind saying it’s somehow blasphemous but I can’t really say how. Although I won’t judge how anybody chooses to pray."
Alas, it seems the eRosary only lasted for a single generation, which is long since out of stock. We never did get any extra models such as, say, eRosary SE, eRosary Ultra, or eRosary Hermès edition.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.