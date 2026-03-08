Why have an Apple Watch when you can have smart rosary beads?

Acer has put out some curious products over the last 50 years. As well as laptops, PCs and monitors, the Taiwanese brand has released scooters, bikes and, er, a jacket made from coffee grounds. But perhaps the brand's most unexpected tech product of the last ten years is 2019's eRosary. Your Apple Watch might track your steps, but can it track your prayers?

Yes, seven years ago Acer produced the first, and only, wearable of its kind; a wearable bracelet featuring, yes, a crucifix interface, and packaged, yes, in a box resembling a bible. Even Acer calls it one of the brands "most unexpected" collaborations at the exhibition.

The eRosary on display at Acer's 50th anniversary event in London this week (Image credit: Future)

On display at Acer's 50th anniversary showcase in London this week, the eRosary was originally priced at $110, and was available to purchase via the Vatican website.

The eRosrary featured an accompanying app (Image credit: Acer)

The device could be synchronised with a smartphone app, letting the wearer track prayer progress. Perhaps best of all, it was activated by making the sign of the cross.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the eRosary was met with some bemusement on announcement. "This is... what? ... how is this... what?... that’s just ridiculous on every spectrum. Looks like it would be an April fools ad," reads one Reddit comment from 2019, while another adds, "Something nags at the back of my mind saying it’s somehow blasphemous but I can’t really say how. Although I won’t judge how anybody chooses to pray."

This would make for a holy unboxing video (Image credit: Future)

Alas, it seems the eRosary only lasted for a single generation, which is long since out of stock. We never did get any extra models such as, say, eRosary SE, eRosary Ultra, or eRosary Hermès edition.