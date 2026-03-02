Apple's iPhone 17e just sold me on a completely different phone

The idea of the pricing ladder isn't exactly new. Brands have been using the good-better-best strategy for decades to nudge users upward towards their more premium offerings. But I've never felt myself falling for it as strongly as I am with the announcement of the new iPhone 17e.

Apple's budget (if you can can call $600 'budget') iPhone was announced today, upgrading the woefully inadequate 16e with some much-needed basic features such as MagSafe and increased base-level storage. But my main takeaway from the announcement is that the iPhone 17, one of the best iPhones for photography, now looks like an even better deal

The iPhone 17e features MagSafe – as it should (Image credit: Apple)

Unlike the 16e, the iPhone 17e is a somewhat compelling offering. The addition of MagSafe is a blessing for anyone who already owns a bunch of magnetic accessories, and the Ceramic Shield 2 display brings the phone's durability up to date. As mentioned, $600 isn't cheap – but it's the cheapest iPhone by $200.

But what would you get for that extra $200? The iPhone 17 offers a dual camera system, Camera Control button, Dynamic Island, always-on display, and ProMotion. Indeed, fans have been complaining that Apple is still selling phones with a 60hz display for years, and the fact that the 17e features one in the year of our lord 2026 is frankly ridiculous.

The 'standard' iPhone 17 suddenly seems like an even better deal (Image credit: Future)

$200 might sound a lot, but those features really do add up. If anything, they show that the iPhone 17 really is a brilliant value device. Critics have been calling the basic 17 the 'one to get' since the line up was released in September, and the advent of the 17e shows just how many 'Pro' features made their way to the standard 17 last year.

All of which is probably the point. The whole thing is summed up by a handful of comments on Reddit. "Yikes. The regular 17 is EASILY worth the extra $200," one user comments. "At that point you might as well spend another 200 for the Pro!" Another adds. "Yeah baby climb that ladder all the way up", chimes in another.

Of course, there will be some for whom those extra features aren't worth it. The 17e could be perfect for those who simply want the cheapest phone, or for businesses buying in bulk. But if you're comparing prices and features, the iPhone 17 suddenly looks even more compelling.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors