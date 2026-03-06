This is not the best iPad deal ever – but it's the best deal today

The latest iPad, with its gorgeous 11-inch screen and 128GB storage, is a beauty for creatives at only $327.

The iPad is on sale.
The new iPad (11th Gen, A16) is one of the best digital sketchbooks for creatives who prioritise portability over Pro prices. I don't know about you, but I've used iPad Pros before, and they're total overkill for what I need. If you want a tablet with a great screen, fast browsing, and decent mobile gaming, the latest iPad – now down from $349 to $327 over at Amazon – is a really affordable option.

But this is no bargain bin tab. With its vibrant 11-inch Liquid Retina display and snappy A16 chip, it handles Procreate layers and quick (though basic) video edits with an effortless ease.

