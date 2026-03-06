The new iPad (11th Gen, A16) is one of the best digital sketchbooks for creatives who prioritise portability over Pro prices. I don't know about you, but I've used iPad Pros before, and they're total overkill for what I need. If you want a tablet with a great screen, fast browsing, and decent mobile gaming, the latest iPad – now down from $349 to $327 over at Amazon – is a really affordable option.

But this is no bargain bin tab. With its vibrant 11-inch Liquid Retina display and snappy A16 chip, it handles Procreate layers and quick (though basic) video edits with an effortless ease.

Now, this is not the record low price or anything. While any saving is welcome, this model frequently dips to $299 and has hit a record low of $274 before. However, it’s a solid buy if you need a canvas today. It's one of the best iPads for drawing for a reason.

Save $22 Apple iPad (A16): was $349 now $327 at Amazon With A16 chip and 6GB RAM, this is my favourite iPad model for one main reason – it finally ditches the 64GB storage of previous generations for 128GB standard. It’s also snappier, handles more Procreate layers, and remains the most affordable way to get a gorgeous, modern 11-inch Apple creative canvas in your life.

