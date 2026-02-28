Our favourite iPad accessories? After 14 years of testing, here's our top 6
Get the most out of your Apple tablet with these ingenious add-ons.
iPads are great and all, but they can be so much more! Whether you're a digital artist, a designer with the latest M5-chipped iPad Pro, or a video editor that wants to take their work on the go, selecting the right accessories for your Apple tablet can transform your experience with it.
And although we've been covering iPad accessories since we launched Creative Bloq in 2012, things have changed in the last year or so. With iPadOS 26 and the hefty power of the M5 chip, the iPad ecosystem has shifted away from simple protective cases toward high-performance peripherals. iPads for drawing have long been a powerful creative tool. But now they are moving into laptop replacement territory!
To kick things off, I've chosen the Apple Pencil Pro, but if you don't have an iPad Pro, or if you just want to explore non-Apple brands, check out our list of the best Apple Pencil alternatives. And if you want more options, also look at our list of the best iPad screen protectors too.
The best iPad accessories for creatives
30-second review: The Apple Pencil Pro remains the undisputed champ for digital artists on the go. While I was waiting for an updated version in 2025, the original Pro model has all you need to make the most of your M5 iPad Pro’s features. I really like the squeeze gesture, which brings up a tool palette directly under your nib, as it has a real effect on workflow speed in apps like Procreate and Fresco. It’s the only stylus that offers the Barrel Roll feature, which uses a gyroscope to let you rotate the orientation of shaped brushes just by spinning the pencil.
30-second review: We've tested all sorts of super expensive Italian leather tablet and laptop sleeves here are Creative Bloq, but sometimes you don't need to spend loads to get a great product that does the job. The Comfyable Slim Tablet Sleeve is such a product. Made from waterproof vegan leather, it features a nice micro-fiber lining to keep your device safe. It can fit the Apple Magic Keyboard perfectly (spoiler: that's on this list too), and it includes a dedicated internal slot for your Apple Pencil. And it's under $30!
30-second review: Released in September 2025, the Paperlike 3 solved the two biggest moans about matte screen protectors: putting them on your iPad and how grainy they were when on your iPad. The Paperlike 3 boasts Nanodots technology that doesn't mess with the vibrancy of your iPad's display – but you still get that signature 'bite' when using your stylus. The new installation kit is the most reliable we’ve used, effectively eliminating the issues with dust bubble that plagued earlier versions.
30-second review: With the arrival of iPadOS 26, the iPad's external display support has become way more desktop-friendly – we're seeing more iPads regularly feature on creative's desks, instead of being left in their bags to the side. The Sotsu 12.5 emerged late last year as a favourite among mobile editors. What I like is that it's as thin as the iPad itself and plugs directly into the iPad’s USB-C port to act as a second screen. For video editors using LumaFusion or DaVinci Resolve, having your timeline on the iPad and your full-screen preview on the Sotsu monitor transforms a tablet into a professional mobile suite.
30-second review: Released in October 2025 to coincide with the latest tablet hardware, this refreshed Lululook stand is designed for the magnet of the latest iPad Pro. For illustrators, the 360 feature is a highlight – it allows you to spin your iPad to find the best angle for drawing, without having to rotate the entire stand. The hinges of this latest model are also a little bit stiffer than the previous model, which cancels out the bounce often felt when applying pressure to that model.
30-second review: The latest version of the Magic Keyboard is thinner and lighter, but it still protects your iPad as much as ever. It features a sleek aluminium palm rest and a larger glass trackpad that feels identical to a MacBook's. The January 2026 firmware update has refined things a bit more, with improved palm rejection and trackpad sensitivity. It's made typing feel more polished and responsive and fixed issues with accidental palm touches and trackpad clicks. There are cheaper options out there, but the Magic Keyboard remains the best option for what it does.
Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX 13 years ago, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best deals on the best tech for Creative Bloq’s creative professional audience.
