iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro vs iPad mini: which should you buy?

Features
By
published

Apple sells four different types of iPad, but which is right for you? We explain in our iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro vs iPad mini guide.

iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini and iPad on a &#039;vs&#039; graphic with two-tone green background
(Image credit: Future)
If you’re trying to decide which iPad to buy, you’ve got four key choices. Do you go for the ultra-powerful iPad Pro, with its cutting-edge silicon and first-class display, or save a little money and go for the almost-as-powerful iPad Air? Or, indeed, you might want to put portability first and opt for the diminutive iPad mini, which has seen the most recent update in the form of the iPad mini 7th Gen – then there’s also the all-rounder basic iPad, which last had an update in 2022.

It can be a little confusing, so we’ve put together this guide. We’re not ranking the iPads or saying which is “best” – mostly because that’s an easy question to answer; it’s the flagship iPad Pro. Rather, we’re looking critically at which iPad is best for which type of user, to help you sort out which is the right iPad for you. For simplicity’s sake, we’re going to mostly focus on the most recent model in each line – comparing every single iPad that has ever been made would be too large a task to be useful! If you’re also looking for a stylus for your iPad, check out our rundown of Apple Pencil 2 vs Apple Pencil 1, Pro and USB-C.

iPad Pro M4 (2024)
Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024)

Chipset: Apple M4, 10-core GPU
Display: 13-inch or 11-inch
Battery life: 10 hours basic use

The most powerful iPad ever made, the iPad Pro (M4, 2024) is a professional tool offering a huge amount of raw processing muscle. It runs 2D and 3D creative apps with ease, it can handle video editing, it works with the Apple Pencil Pro stylus and its display is breathtaking – though the high price will rule it out for a lot of users.

Full Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024) review

iPad Air M2 2024 front and rear views on white background
Apple iPad Air (M2, 2024)

Chipset: Apple M2 chip, 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine
Display: 13-inch or 11-inch
Battery life: 9 hours basic use

Slick, fast and capable, the iPad Air offers a level of power that’s pretty close to that of the iPad Pro (in this iteration, closer than ever) at a cost that is slightly less eye-watering. It’s highly capable for creative tasks, in 2D and even 3D, and it’s suited to all but the heaviest hitters.

Full Apple iPad Air (M2, 2024) review

iPad mini 7th generation front and rear on white background
Apple iPad mini 7th generation

Chipset: A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine
Display: 8.3-inch
Battery life: 10 hours basic use

The smallest iPad you can buy, though not the cheapest, the iPad mini has been revamped to offer the “full iPad experience” in a smaller body. It provides a silky-smooth experience for creatives, with a computing power boost and Apple Pencil Pro support. As long as the canvas isn’t too small for you, it’s a great choice.

Full Apple iPad mini 7th generation review

Apple iPad 2022 in yellow, front and rear views on white background
Apple iPad (2022, 10th Gen)

Chipset: A14 Bionic chip, Neural Engine
Display: 10.9-inch
Battery life: 10 hours basic use

It’s looking a little old by tech standards, but the basic iPad (10th Gen) now occupies a pretty valuable space as the cheapest current iPad you can buy. If you’re looking more for an iPad for casual web browsing and watching a bit of Netflix, rather than intense creative tasks, it’s the best buy – though it does offer Apple Pencil support.

Full Apple iPad (2022, 10th Gen) review

Jon Stapley
Jon Stapley

Jon is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq, and has also written for in Digital Camera World, Black + White Photography Magazine, Photomonitor, Outdoor Photography, Shortlist and probably a few others he's forgetting. 

