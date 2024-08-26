Photoshop vs Krita: I just abandoned Adobe. Should you?

Features
By
published

My complete thoughts on how the tools compare.

Krita UI image of an with fire
(Image credit: Lance Evans)

It can be argued that Adobe’s Photoshop was the world’s gateway to digital art. At almost 35 years old, it’s not only loved, but also globally integrated into all of our design and production workflows. Krita, meanwhile, may have been named 'digital art's best kept secret' in our best digital art software guide, but it certainly hasn't got the same mass user base (yet).

As wonderful as Photoshop is (see our full Photoshop review here), its “core” functionality – the parts professionals rely on most – hasn't changed that much in at least 20 years. For example, Layers were added in 1994, the Healing tools in 2002, and Smart Objects way back in 2005. 3D tools were added and removed. AI was just added. But many tools over the years have been “narrow use”, at best.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RAM requiredRAM suggestedHard drive minimumProcessor minimumGPU
8GB16GB20GB2 GHzDirectX 12
4GB16GB15GB1.6GHZOpenGL 3.0

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a "boutique" creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop.

Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.

Related articles