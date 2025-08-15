When Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, she probably wasn't expecting to drop the hottest new branding trend of 2025. Inspired by Taylor's cryptic marketing campaign, iconic brands have hopped on the bandwagon, playfully paying homage to the star's highly anticipated release.

It's not surprising since Miss Swift is known for her mysterious marketing, proving she isn't just a pop icon, but a branding genius. Her latest branding stunt proves that even something as simple as a colour palette can ignite a global branding phenomenon.

Among the participants were the usual suspects like fast food giants KFC, Burger King and McDonald's. Other brands opted for more obvious homages, with FedEx, Crumbl and even X slapping their logo on a glittery background. An honourable mention has to go to Duolingo for giving its mascot Duo a T Swift makeover, and the award for the most unexpected trend hopper goes to none other than the Empire State Building.

"The Swift orange moment is interesting because it highlighted the perfect storm of opportunities ready to be seized," says Miruna Dragomir, CMO at content collaboration platform Planable. "For brands, this is a masterclass in reactive marketing: how to participate authentically whilst using systems that allow for speed without sacrificing brand integrity."

"The wave of brands participating in the orange trend from an unexpected album reveal reminds us that viral moments can be enormous opportunities for brands that are prepared. The lesson isn't to follow every trend, but to make your organisation agile and employ a methodical approach that enables real-time participation," Dragomir adds.

