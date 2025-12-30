This astounding optical illusion disappears in a blink

By now, it feels like I've seen every optical illusion under the sun, so it's not often that one impresses me – until now. Recently, a fascinating illusion has been making the rounds of Reddit, mesmerising all those who gaze into it as reality appears to shift right before our eyes.

The best optical illusions are often the simplest (in my humble opinion). While unassuming at first, this viral illusion seems to melt away, performing the ultimate at-home magic trick. Try it out for yourself and experience the amazement.

Featuring a blurry image of abstract yellows, oranges, purples and blues, this optical illusion appears pretty plain. It's only when you stare at the image for a few seconds that the magic begins, as each colour seems to melt into thin air the more you look, leaving just a plain white background.

Of course, that's not the case. This crafty illusion is what's known as the Troxler Effect, first described in 1804 by the Swiss physician and philosopher Ignaz Paul Vital Troxler. Essentially, it's the work of your brain noticing that your neurons have stopped reacting to light, filtering the blurred image out as it deems the information unimportant.

