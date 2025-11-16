While they're both awe-inspiring in their own right, when the worlds of optical illusions and art combine, often some truly mesmerising creations are made. The latest example is the exquisite work of TikTokker @millybampainti, who creates intricate illusion masterpieces right before our eyes.

While optical illusions come in all forms, from photography phenomena like the iconic dress illusion to classic mind-bending illustrations, Milly's videos are truly a work of art. Demonstrating her superior painting skills, she's set a new standard for optical illusion art that's going to be hard to top.

To say watching Milly's TikToks is like watching real-life magic isn't an exaggeration. Taking everyday objects like fruit, paper and even a cheese grater (yes, you read that correctly), she makes items disappear through the power of ultra-realistic oil painting.

If that wasn't impressive enough, Milly also creates illusion paintings using just her mouth. With patience and an insane amount of skill, she's able to blend unexpected objects like a bright orange pumpkin right into her skin, layering oil paints to create realistic depth and texture.

Not only are her talents extremely impressive, but they're also super satisfying to watch (I never skip a video if it graces my TikTok feed). If you'd like to discover more of Milly's work, her oil portrait commissions are now open via her Instagram.

