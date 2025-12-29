It's been a varied year here at Creative Bloq. As ever, we've covered all things creativity including a mix of stories about art, design and technology.

And what have people been reading? I hear you cry. Well wonder no more, because here is our list of the top 10 most popular news and features on Creative Bloq this year, in reverse order.

10. The new Google logo is already proving popular

(Image credit: Google/Future)

Back in May, Google dropped the first significant update to its logo in a decade. It blurred the four colours of its 'G' logo into a rainbow gradient and the change went down surprisingly well. Plenty of you wanted to read about it, too.

Read the new Google logo is already proving popular

09. How a father and son made a Star Wars film in their garage

STAR WARS ENTRENCHED: Fan Film TEASER 2 - YouTube Watch On

This 15-minute Star Wars short, set during The Empire Strikes Back, was made for less than $3,000 by a father and son in their garage. Our digital art and 3D editor, Ian Dean, got the inside scoop.

Read how a father and son made a Star Wars film in their garage

08. I was skeptical about the redesigned Evercade EXP-R, until I finally tried it

(Image credit: Future)

When Blaze Entertainment first revealed the updated Evercade EXP-R and VS-R, Ian was sceptical. But after spending time with both, he came to realise that Blaze hasn't fundamentally taken anything away, it's simply refined its vision.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read I was skeptical about the redesigned Evercade EXP-R, until I finally tried it

07. Camera phone shoot out: Samsung S24 Ultra Vs Honor 200 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Our ecom writer Beth Nicholls has tested various camera phones this year. She pitted the Samsung S24 Ultra against the Honor 200 Pro back in February. Read all about it to find out how she got on.

Read camera phone shoot out: Samsung S24 Ultra Vs Honor 200 Pro

06. 3D Print your own Borderlands 4 helmets with these official files

(Image credit: Borderlands / Printables)

Following the launch of Borderlands 4 back in September, the company shared several official STL files via Printables for fans to download and print their own cosplay parts. For our resident 3D printing expert, Beth, it was like Christmas had come early.

Read 3D Print your own Borderlands 4 helmets with these official files

05. The new Range Rover logo might be the branding disaster of the year

(Image credit: Range Rover)

Following the controversy of the Jaguar rebrand last year, this year we saw parent company Jaguar Land Rover land itself in hot water once more. A new Range Rover emblem appeared in a presentation to investors and fans reacted strongly.

Read the new Range Rover logo might be the branding disaster of the year

04. I just learned why Disney characters wear white gloves, and my childhood is ruined