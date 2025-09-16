I love 3D printing, and I'm delighted to see that a major gaming brand has finally jumped on board with this technology, as opposed to trying to tear it down in IP disputes. Following the launch of the highly anticipated Borderlands 4 title, released just a few days ago, the company has shared several official STL files via Printables for fans to download and print their own cosplay parts.

This means that, if you own one of the best 3D printers, you can create an awesome Ripper Mask, assemble a replica AR or BOR SG rifle (made from plastic, of course), plus there are plenty of Timekeeper accessories and parts for a Harlowe the Gravitar cosplay too. There are even coloured 3MF files included for those with more advanced multicolour 3D printers.

I think this approach is genius – not only from a promotional and marketing perspective of spreading hype around the new game – but it also shows that Borderlands is recognising its fans who cosplay, making the process of 3D printing cosplay props a lot easier for them. This is the first time in gaming history that a company has shown support for 3D printing like this, and I applaud it for doing so.

3D printing is definitely not going anywhere, and I think all companies should follow Gearbox Entertainment and 2K in this precedent of offering officially licensed model files from the get-go. Nothing is stopping Borderlands fans from creating and sharing their own files based on the game, but this way, it gives the brand a chance to create "official" files first and give back to the community.

There have been tons of instances where IP holders will attempt to remove models from platforms such as MakerWorld or Cults3D that share the likeness of popular characters. While companies have every right to do this and protect their property, I think there's no use in getting angry over designers creating files (especially for non-commercial purposes) when it's not necessarily harming business or sales.

Instead, in an ideal world, I think brands should be reaching out to talented 3D modellers for collaboration, and it should be a lot easier for smaller creators and businesses to obtain the correct licenses and rights from IP holders. Just look at the success of K-pop Demon Hunters, for which 3D model files and SVG files are in insanely high demand right now.

Nintendo and Disney, as another example, are two of the most sought-after brands when it comes to selling products in the crafting world (including makers with some of the best Cricut machines), and the lack of awareness and understanding around copyright and design infringement has led to plenty of small businesses being hit with cease and desists. There needs to be a better way for both parties to benefit.

Will you be printing any of these Borderlands 4 files? Let me know in the comments below.