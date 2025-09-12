I've been 3D printing for close to 2 years now, and I'm still learning new things every single day. When it comes to finishing your 3D prints, there are a ton of different methods and ways that you can remove supports, polish up the structure, and even add some pops of colour for a finishing touch. I'm going to run through some of my favourite and essential tools below to help you level up your models.

I'm currently testing out the latest Bambu Lab H2S 3D printer, and I already own several other best 3D printers on the market, including the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon. The newer machines are of much better quality and produce models that are pretty high quality as it is, with minimal stringing compared to prints I'd get with my older Anycubic Kobra 2 model. Despite this, there's always going to be some cleanup to do, no matter how minimal.

If you're looking for some more extreme methods of finishing larger prints, such as sanding and spray painting, then check out my tutorial on how to 3D print cosplay props for top tips. The video below has a quick demonstration of each tool to help you see the benefit.

A pair of small pliers/clippers - great for support removal

Sanding sticks

A heat gun

Acrylic markers OR Watercolour brush pens

a 3D pen - I recommend the 3Doodler PRO

Adhesive like super glue

The 3Doodler PRO is a pricey 3D pen aimed at professionals. It's truly brilliant and has saved me countless times from throwing failed prints in the bin.

