Bambu Lab has officially announced its latest H2S model, and I've been lucky enough to get my hands on an early review sample of the full laser combo. After just a few days of use, I'm pretty impressed with this 3-in-1 machine, which will no doubt sit comfortably in our guide to the best 3D printers for professionals and hobbyists with a more flexible budget.

The H2S is part of the flagship H series, and is Bambu Lab's most advanced single-nozzle 3D printer to date. It's essentially a clone of the Bambu Lab H2D released earlier this year - except for a few minor tweaks.

For starters, there are no side windows, it has a slightly smaller build volume than the H2D at 340×320×340 mm³ (although this is still one of Bambu Lab's largest build volumes yet), and it's not compatible with the 40W laser module, only the 10W, which I've found still does an excellent job at cutting and engraving most materials.

Take a look at the video below to see my first impressions of the H2S, and why I think it will be a serious option for multi-discipline creatives.

The H2D shares a lot of the same features as its sibling, including the servo motor extruder, an advanced airflow system, broad compatibility with high temp filaments (including a separate PTFE slot just for TPU, and AI detection for unmatched precision.

Stay tuned for my full in-depth review of the Bambu Lab H2S coming soon.