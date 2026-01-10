This quirky cat game has sparked a huge scientific debate

We've seen plenty of video games generate controversy over art styles, gameplay, performance and optimisation. They don't tend to generate debates about quantum physics, but then we hadn't seen a game about Schrodinger's Cat – until now.

Schrodinger's Cat Burglar is a quantum physics-infused puzzle game in which a cat called Mittens gains the power to be in two places at once. The inspiration came from one of science's most famous thought experiments. But what does Schrodinger's Cat actually mean – and what's a superposition exactly? (See our guide to video game development software if you want to turn your own favourite experiment into a game).

Developed by Abandoned Sheep, Schrodinger's Cat Burglar takes its name from Erwin Schrödinger's 1935 thought experiment. The Austrian–Irish physicist illustrated the paradox of quantum superposition by applying the qualities of an atomic quantum particle to a cat.