Belgian indie studio Badass Mongoose is turning heads with Helix: Descent N Ascent, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it’s the kind of game I'll remember for its visuals long after the final puzzle is solved. Helix is a game defined by its sublime lineart as much as the intricate game design, and I simply can't stop staring at it.

At the heart of Helix is its monochrome art style, a deliberate throwback to 1980s black-and-white indie comics, 1990s manga, and classic Franco-Belgian graphic novels. But it’s not just nostalgia for its own sake (though it could easily feature on one of the best retro consoles); Badass Mongoose has crafted environments that feel alive. Every frame is composed like a picture-book illustration, with silhouettes and shadows carefully designed to convey mood and story.

In the trailer, simple landscapes ripple with movement; walls, stairs, and architecture aren’t just background, they become part of the narrative, interacting with the player in subtle, almost cinematic ways. Each is stained with ink blots, sketched, and hatched into life with considered detail.