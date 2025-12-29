While AAA studios push the boundaries of photorealism, some indie developers are finding that modern tech can unlock more handcrafted approaches to making games. Räfven is an upcoming adventure game with strange creatures and environmental puzzles. Its unique atmosphere is enhanced by the fact that all of the artwork physically exists.

The Swedish Indie developer Räfven Studios is crafting scenes and characters using clay, foam and foraged materials, particularly leaves. While some think their handcrafted game development process will be too slow, Gothenburg-based art director and sculptor Ewelina Hedlund disagrees.

I caught up with her to learn more about the inspiration for the game, and why making models by hands felt like the right approach.

Ewelina Hedlund, Räfven's art director and sculptor, inspects models made by Moonhood studios (Image credit: Räfven Studios)

Räfven began life as part of Ewelina bachelor’s thesis at architecture school. “I wanted to explore how general principles of architecture can be used in game design,” she explains. “For me, the core of architecture is about creating a feeling and guiding an experience for another person through the use of space. This is a principle I think game design uses as well, I’m personally drawn to games that give me a feeling and tell a story.”

She started the project around a year ago, taking time off from her studies to make models and to learn Blender and Unity to start building the world. When she started trying to learn to program, she decided it was time to build a team.

Now she's working with four people. There's lead programmer Felicia from YRGO, animator and UI artist Hedvig from The Game Assembly and programmer Daniel. They've recently been joined by a sound and music designer, William, as an intern from Audio Production Academy.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Räfven Studios) (Image credit: Räfven Studios) (Image credit: Räfven Studios)

Part of the decision to work with physical media stemmed from Ewelina's existing skill set. She was used to making physical models for architectural projects and prefers crafting with her hands over creating things digitally.