A new year is always a time for optimism, but as we approach 2026, it's hard not to acknowledge that 2025 has largely been a repeat of 2024 as the games industry continued its implosion with more layoffs and studio closures.

Yet it's also not been without its successes: most triumphant of these has been Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a poster child of what Unreal Engine 5 can do for small teams, as it went up against the AAA big guns and cleaned up all the awards and game-of-the-year accolades going. The launch of the Switch 2 has also been terrific for Nintendo, having sold 10.36 million units worldwide as of September, a number that is likely to have surpassed 15 million following holiday spending. Read my roundup of 2025's best indie games that went under the radar.

2026 will then see whether the Switch 2's momentum can continue, whether we'll see more games that take advantage of its unique features and hardware boost, and if indies will also benefit from it in the same way they did with the original Switch. However, we'll also be seeing new hardware with the return of Valve's Steam Machine (also nicknamed the GabeCube for its compact design).

Following not one but two delays, the juggernaut that is GTA 6 will also be looming through 2026, which will no doubt affect other developers rushing to get their games out or delaying to avoid getting sucked into Rockstar's black hole.

But despite the challenges that come, games are still being made, with many of the indie devs we spoke to this year also with their releases planned in 2026. With that in mind, it felt right to get back in touch with some of them to discuss not just their predictions but their hopes for 2026, whether that's on how the industry grapples with AI, the value of Game Pass versus supporting the games you want to play, and how indies will survive or thrive in the year to come.

Game Design Trends 2026

01. Switch 2 proves its worth, at the expense of indies

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There may have been grumbles that the Switch 2 isn't just Nintendo's most expensive console to date, but also its most iterative in the same vein as upgrading to a new iPhone. That hasn't stopped it from selling like hotcakes, outselling its predecessor in the first six months of launch by double. Compared to pricier alternatives like the Xbox Ally X and it actually looks like a bargain.

"Nintendo has made sure the price is right, and then it sells shitloads again because they realise what the formula for making one of these things sell," says indie publisher No More Robots founder Mike Rose. "In general, companies are just entirely misunderstanding that no one has any money and you really, really need to be considering that."