10 ways 2026 will be a turning point for game design, according to indie devs

From Switch 2 momentum and Steam Machine 2.0, to AI fatigue, GTA 6 shockwaves, and the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 legacy.

A new year is always a time for optimism, but as we approach 2026, it's hard not to acknowledge that 2025 has largely been a repeat of 2024 as the games industry continued its implosion with more layoffs and studio closures.

Yet it's also not been without its successes: most triumphant of these has been Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a poster child of what Unreal Engine 5 can do for small teams, as it went up against the AAA big guns and cleaned up all the awards and game-of-the-year accolades going. The launch of the Switch 2 has also been terrific for Nintendo, having sold 10.36 million units worldwide as of September, a number that is likely to have surpassed 15 million following holiday spending. Read my roundup of 2025's best indie games that went under the radar.

01. Switch 2 proves its worth, at the expense of indies

nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There may have been grumbles that the Switch 2 isn't just Nintendo's most expensive console to date, but also its most iterative in the same vein as upgrading to a new iPhone. That hasn't stopped it from selling like hotcakes, outselling its predecessor in the first six months of launch by double. Compared to pricier alternatives like the Xbox Ally X and it actually looks like a bargain.

"Nintendo has made sure the price is right, and then it sells shitloads again because they realise what the formula for making one of these things sell," says indie publisher No More Robots founder Mike Rose. "In general, companies are just entirely misunderstanding that no one has any money and you really, really need to be considering that."