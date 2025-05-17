We recently picked apart the technical achievements of the new GTA 6 trailer, including improved physics, lighting and geometry. The upcoming game looks like a leap forwards in terms of realism, but we still have to wait another year for it since the GTA 6 release date has been put back to 26 May 2026.

If you can't stand the wait, the next best thing might be a GTA V Enhanced mod that takes advantage of new ray tracing capabilities to improve the visual quality of Rockstar's last entry in the franchise.

NaturalVision Enhanced – GTA V Enhanced Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Razed Mods describes NaturalVision Enhanced as a complete visual upgrade mod for Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced, delivering reworked weather, lighting, ambient colors, world textures, models, and vegetation.

By using tech advances developed since the game's release, it brings the 12-year-old title up to date with more than just a fresh lick of paint, making it look much more realistic. See the dev's sample images in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods) (Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods) (Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods) (Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods) (Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods) (Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods) (Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods) (Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods) (Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods) (Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods)

The NaturalVision Enhanced mod is available now for single player. The same developer also has a mod for Grand Theft Auto V Legacy called NaturalVision Evolved available in beta and for Red Dead Redemption 2. You can find them on his website.

