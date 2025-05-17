Recommended reading

GTA 6 is delayed, but GTA 5 looks almost as good with this stunning mod

News
By published

NaturalVision Enhanced uses ray tracing and enhances weather, lighting and more.

Image from GTA V Enhanced with NaturalVision Enhanced mod
(Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods)

We recently picked apart the technical achievements of the new GTA 6 trailer, including improved physics, lighting and geometry. The upcoming game looks like a leap forwards in terms of realism, but we still have to wait another year for it since the GTA 6 release date has been put back to 26 May 2026.

If you can't stand the wait, the next best thing might be a GTA V Enhanced mod that takes advantage of new ray tracing capabilities to improve the visual quality of Rockstar's last entry in the franchise.

Image 1 of 10
Image from GTA V Enhanced with NaturalVision Enhanced mod
(Image credit: Rockstar Games / Razed Mods)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1