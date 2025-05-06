Epic Games' plans for Unreal Engine 6 are dividing developers

News
By published

UE 5 will be unified with Unreal Editor for Fornite, but will stutter be any better?

Unreal Engine logo with a 3D city in the background
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unreal Engine 5 is now the biggest single engine in terms of games sold, and many studios adopting it in place of proprietary engines (see our guide to the best game development software). That doesn't mean it doesn't have its weaknesses, though, and devs are understandably wondering what's next for Epic Games' real-time tool.

We've looked before at Epic's blueprint for Unreal Engine 5.6 and beyond. But CEO Tim Sweeney has now offered the first real nuggets of information about the next big iteration, Unreal Engine 6 (UE 6). And devs aren't entirely sold.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.