Switching from Unity to Unreal Engine just got easier with free video tutorials

News
By published

Epic Games is appealing directly to disgruntled Unity users.

An image from a tutorial about switching from Unity to Unreal Engine
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unreal Engine and Unity are coming to dominate game design. For the moment, Unity remains the most used individual game engine, but Epic Games' Unreal is rapidly catching up, particularly for big earning games. In 2024, games made with Unreal Engine collectively made more in sales than all the games made with Unity.

Epic's now aiming to tempt more Unity users over with a free five-part video tutorial series that specifically focus on helping developers and artists transition from Unity to Unreal Engine 5 (also see our guide to the best game development software).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.