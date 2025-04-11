Switching from Unity to Unreal Engine just got easier with free video tutorials

Unreal Engine and Unity are coming to dominate game design. For the moment, Unity remains the most used individual game engine, but Epic Games' Unreal is rapidly catching up, particularly for big earning games. In 2024, games made with Unreal Engine collectively made more in sales than all the games made with Unity.
Epic's now aiming to tempt more Unity users over with a free five-part video tutorial series that specifically focus on helping developers and artists transition from Unity to Unreal Engine 5 (also see our guide to the best game development software).
Made in collaboration with Enduring Games, each video focuses on a different aspect of switching from Unity to Unreal Engine, from deciding what to move to Unreal Engine Blueprint versus C++ to how to transition from Unity Visual Scripting to the Unreal Engine Blueprint and how to transition from C# to C++ for Unreal Engine.
Another video details the differences in garbage collection in Unity and Unreal Engine and how the workflow can be optimised. The final video aims to explain how C++ and Blueprints work together to form the foundations of the Unreal Engine Gameplay Framework. It also focuses on core plugins like the Gameplay Ability System and Gameplay State Trees
See the videos below or head to the Unreal Engine YouTube channel.
Have you switched from Unity to Unreal Engine? Let us know about your experience below. For more software news, see Adobe's plans for agentic AI in Photoshop.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
