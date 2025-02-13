Unreal Engine dominates as the most successful game engine, data reveals

News
By
published

(But Unity is still the most used).

Image from Black Myth Wukong, a video game made in Unreal Engine
(Image credit: Game Science Interactive Technology)

We already know from the amount of people using it that Unreal Engine has become a huge force in game development, but new statistics show just how significant its presence has become. While Unity is still the most widely used engine, Unreal Engine-powered games accounted for a larger share of sales in 2024.

Meanwhile, the figures from Steam show that less than 10% of the games released on the platform in 2024 were made in developer's proprierary engines – more evidence for the growing transition to Epic Games' Unreal (see our pick of the best game development software).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1