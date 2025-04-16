New Unity tech hits 300,000 multiplayer count

News
By published

Quark Multiplayer is powering past the game engine's player limits.

Image generated in Quark Multiplayer
(Image credit: MetaGravity)

Unity is already a popular choice of engine for multiplayer games, as we mention in our pick of the best game development software. It still has its limits (at 100 players for the built-in networking) but a new software development kit is helping to blast those to smithereens.

MetaGravity's Quark Multiplayer is a networking solution designed to provide an easy, cost-effective and scalable way for developers to build multiplayer games. Unity's development team has been hitting some huge numbers and thinks it can go further (also see our Unity explainer and our Unity 6 review.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.