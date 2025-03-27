Free Unreal Engine 5 plugin reduces the repetition in game development

Unreal Engine tops our pick of the best game development software, but that doesn't mean it can't be improved. There are plenty of Unreal Engine plugins that can add functionality or speed up workflows, and this one could change the game for anyone who uses the Gameplay Ability System (GAS).
Unreal's framework for building and managing abilities and attributes provides a lot of flexibility for RPGs and MOBA games. But anyone who's used it has probably spent time writing custom AbilityTasks only to find that someone else has already done the same work. Mohamed Ahmed Elbeskeri's GAS Ability Task Registry aims to avoid that duplication.
Sick of Rewriting GAS Ability Tasks? I Made a Free Plugin – Open Source, Contributions Welcome! from r/unrealengine
The GAS Ability Task Registry brings together a collection of UGameplayTask-based ability tasks for the Unreal Engine GAS in a free, open-source plug-in. It's available on GitHub, and Mohamed plans to eventually add it to Epic Games' Fab marketplace.
The aim to to collect common and useful custom AbilityTasks in a clean, centralised library that anyone can contribute to or draw from. This would help reduce duplicated effort across GAS-based projects. "Let’s stop reinventing the wheel every time," Mohamed says.
The registry already has several tasks, and Mohamed is inviting anyone to contribute custom tasks they have created. He says he'll take care of keeping it organised. "No pressure to make it perfect – just share what you’ve got and I’ll take care of the polish," he says.
For more Unreal Engine news, don't miss the stunning Aston Martin adverts made in Unreal Engine 5.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
