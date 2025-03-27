Free Unreal Engine 5 plugin reduces the repetition in game development

By published

The open-source GAS Ability Task Registry aims to avoid needless duplication.

A screenshot from an Unreal Engine 5 GAS game demo
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unreal Engine tops our pick of the best game development software, but that doesn't mean it can't be improved. There are plenty of Unreal Engine plugins that can add functionality or speed up workflows, and this one could change the game for anyone who uses the Gameplay Ability System (GAS).

Unreal's framework for building and managing abilities and attributes provides a lot of flexibility for RPGs and MOBA games. But anyone who's used it has probably spent time writing custom AbilityTasks only to find that someone else has already done the same work. Mohamed Ahmed Elbeskeri's GAS Ability Task Registry aims to avoid that duplication.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

