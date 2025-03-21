I can't believe the detail in the Aston Martin's stunning Unreal Engine CGI car adverts

published

Creatives overcame huge technical challenges.

Stills from an Aston Martin CGI advert made in Unreal Engine
(Image credit: Aston Martin / Fuze Studios)

Car advertising is the ultimate test for CGI workflows since the details have to be perfect. However, Aston Martin has just demonstrated how well it can be done with a pair of stunning new ads created in Unreal Engine 5.

First up, the carmaker has shown off its new 2025 F1 challenger car, AMR25, in a video that takes us from stunning wind tunnel shots deep underground in the Aston Martin facility to the racetrack. Some are already calling it the best automotive animation in Unreal Engine, which tops our guide to the best game development software.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

