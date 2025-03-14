The Jaguar rebrand has finally won me over after the Type 00 stole the show at Paris Fashion Week

By published

(Even if it does look like a 3D render).

Jaguar Type 00 in French ultramarine at Paris Fashion Week
(Image credit: Jaguar)

In these days of easy access to 3D modelling software and image editing apps, your first thought might be that the photos of the Jaguar Type 00 at Paris Fashion Week are fake. It really does look like a CGI render pasted in over images of a grey Parisian winter day – the straight lines and ultramarine coat look that surreal.

The Jaguar rebrand was one of the most controversial of last year, if not of the decade. The British carmaker announced its transition to electric vehicles with no cars but a minimal wordmark and androgynous models carrying sledgehammers. But now that we've finally seen at least a concept car actually move, the rebrand is winning me over.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

