Can we finally admit the Tesla Cybertruck was a total design fail?

Ugly, unroadworthy, and now sales are struggling.

Lots of Tesla Cybertrucks in a parking lot
(Image credit: Tesla)

Ah, the Tesla Cybertruck. It seems the 'edgy' electric SUV will go down in history as an example of what happens when one of the world's most valuable companies lets its CEO impose his personal taste in design.

Tesla initially predicted that it could produce 500,000 units per year. But amid price hikes, multiple Cybertruck design fails, Elon Musk's divisiveness and the general ugliness of the car, that isn't going to happen. Tesla won't report how many it's actually sold, but estimates are around 40,000 in 2024. Now Tesla is offering discounted financing in a bid to shift its expensive low-polygon game asset on wheels.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

