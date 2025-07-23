Yes, the new Tesla diner looks as dystopian as it sounds

When the first arial images of the world's first official Tesla diner dropped earlier this month, internet users were quick to point out how positively dystopian the whole thing looked. With its greyscale colouring, clinically modern architecture and giant cinema screens, the exterior gave of a distinct lack of retro 'diner' vibes. And now we've seen the inside, where it's a similar story.

In a new official video, the interior of the LA Diner is seen in all its dystopian glory. From the spaceship-esque shiny white walls to the robot severs to the over-abundance of screens, the whole thing looks like a cinematic vision of a post-apocalyptic future. As countless Reddit users have put it, it's giving serious "Fallout vibes".

Tesla Diner | Open 24/7 - YouTube Watch On

"If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes," Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter this week. "An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging!" Indeed, the diner features 80 superchargers for Tesla vehicles, and drivers can order food from the touchscreens inside their cars.

Everybody's happy in the Tesla Diner! (Image credit: Tesla)

Tesla is clearly keen to portray the diner as retro-futurist, describing it as "a Supercharging station, classic American diner and drive-in experience all wrapped up into one," and describing the burger-filled menu as "retro-futurist dining".

But judging by the glimpses we've seen, the 'retro' element is hardly the driving force here. Would it have really hurt to implement one or two warm colours or even, heaven forbid, soft furnishings?