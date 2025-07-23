Yes, the new Tesla diner looks as dystopian as it sounds

The interior design is giving serious Fallout vibes.

Tesla diner
(Image credit: Tesla)

When the first arial images of the world's first official Tesla diner dropped earlier this month, internet users were quick to point out how positively dystopian the whole thing looked. With its greyscale colouring, clinically modern architecture and giant cinema screens, the exterior gave of a distinct lack of retro 'diner' vibes. And now we've seen the inside, where it's a similar story.

In a new official video, the interior of the LA Diner is seen in all its dystopian glory. From the spaceship-esque shiny white walls to the robot severs to the over-abundance of screens, the whole thing looks like a cinematic vision of a post-apocalyptic future. As countless Reddit users have put it, it's giving serious "Fallout vibes".

