Yes, the new Tesla diner looks as dystopian as it sounds
The interior design is giving serious Fallout vibes.
When the first arial images of the world's first official Tesla diner dropped earlier this month, internet users were quick to point out how positively dystopian the whole thing looked. With its greyscale colouring, clinically modern architecture and giant cinema screens, the exterior gave of a distinct lack of retro 'diner' vibes. And now we've seen the inside, where it's a similar story.
In a new official video, the interior of the LA Diner is seen in all its dystopian glory. From the spaceship-esque shiny white walls to the robot severs to the over-abundance of screens, the whole thing looks like a cinematic vision of a post-apocalyptic future. As countless Reddit users have put it, it's giving serious "Fallout vibes".
"If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes," Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter this week. "An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging!" Indeed, the diner features 80 superchargers for Tesla vehicles, and drivers can order food from the touchscreens inside their cars.
Tesla is clearly keen to portray the diner as retro-futurist, describing it as "a Supercharging station, classic American diner and drive-in experience all wrapped up into one," and describing the burger-filled menu as "retro-futurist dining".
But judging by the glimpses we've seen, the 'retro' element is hardly the driving force here. Would it have really hurt to implement one or two warm colours or even, heaven forbid, soft furnishings?
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
