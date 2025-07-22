Radical new iPhone 17 colour could be a first for Apple

Liquid Glass could make the jump from software to hardware.

iPhone 13 render
(Image credit: the Hacker 34 on YouTube)

It seems fair to say the iPhone 17 is set to offer Apple's most radical design shake-up for the smartphone for some time. After years of identical-looking devices, we're not only in for a brand new model, the iPhone 17 Air, but also a radically different camera array for the iPhone 17 Pro. And now it seems we're in for a wild new colour too.

New reports suggest Apple is planning an exclusive new colour designed to complement the new Liquid Glass design language of iOS 26. And by new colour, we might mean lots of colours – depending on how the light hits it.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

