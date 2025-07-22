Radical new iPhone 17 colour could be a first for Apple
Liquid Glass could make the jump from software to hardware.
It seems fair to say the iPhone 17 is set to offer Apple's most radical design shake-up for the smartphone for some time. After years of identical-looking devices, we're not only in for a brand new model, the iPhone 17 Air, but also a radically different camera array for the iPhone 17 Pro. And now it seems we're in for a wild new colour too.
New reports suggest Apple is planning an exclusive new colour designed to complement the new Liquid Glass design language of iOS 26. And by new colour, we might mean lots of colours – depending on how the light hits it.
As spotted by Macworld, a well regarded Apple leaker has revealed via Weibo that the new colour will initially appear as white, but "will have different effects under different light".
A holographic, or iridescent, or simply 'shiny' iPhone would mark a radical departure for Apple. Until now, the company has stuck rigidly to single hues for the iPhone. Indeed, until recently these have mostly been of the silver or grey (or silvery grey) variety, with brighter colours only emerging in recent years (we're still waiting for that hot pink iPhone).
Indeed, it seems Apple is keen to take its 'Think Different' mantra to heart with the iPhone 17. Whether a new design will be enough to make the iPhone exciting again remains to be seen, though. With a series of recent missteps under its belt, the company has looked increasingly beleaguered of late.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.