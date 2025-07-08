I can be a sanctimonious guy at the best of times, but nothing puts me on my high horse more than talking about my decision to ban my phone from my bedroom. No more doomscrolling in the dark, no more browsing the news immediately after turning off my alarm in the morning. I'm just a lot calmer and more clear-headed these days, y'know?

Speaking of alarms, that's the one thing I did find myself lacking once the phone left the room. For a while I tried waking up to the radio, but that brought with it the same issue of news headlines – only this time it's every half-hour. Then I realised it was time to go back to basics.

Is there any alarm clock more classic, more quintessential, more iconic, than the Braun AB1? This tiny travel clock launched in 1971, created by a team directorship of design legend Dieter Rams. It looks timeless, it tells you the time, and it wakes you up. Job done.

Alas, the original AB1 has been discontinued. But Braun still produces a pretty close dupe. The Braun Classic Analogue Travel Alarm Clock was already cheap at £22, but with 27% off, it's a steal. A steal, I say.

