I'm in love with my Braun alarm clock – and it's 27% off for Prime Day

Don't be alarmed by this deal.

I can be a sanctimonious guy at the best of times, but nothing puts me on my high horse more than talking about my decision to ban my phone from my bedroom. No more doomscrolling in the dark, no more browsing the news immediately after turning off my alarm in the morning. I'm just a lot calmer and more clear-headed these days, y'know?

