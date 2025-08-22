Gap jumps on the Sydney Sweeney bandwagon with "inclusive" new campaign

Hot on the heels of Sydney Sweeny's controversial American Eagle ad, which was slated for having alt-right undertones, Gap has released a new campaign, Better in Denim.

Fronted by girl group KATSEYE, the campaign feels in stark contrast to American Eagle's much talked about spot. Though whether it is enough to make it to our best adverts list remains to be seen. People dancing around in denim isn't exactly unheard of in this sector.

“We each come from different parts of the world, with unique cultures, languages, and stories,” said KATSEYE. “It’s the heart of what makes our sound, style, and presence stand out.” So quite the opposite of banging on about your genes/jeans in a move that sparked a culture war, then.

The spot features members of KATSEYE: Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung. In the ad, they dance to Kelis' Milkshake, wearing, of course, Gap denim.

The dancers move in layers, with more and more performers joining throughout the video. According to a press release, this is a "powerful metaphor for people from all walks of life coming together". If you say so, Gap.

"Gap didn’t ask us to fit in – they invited us to show up as we are," said KATSEYE. It just so happens that they are conventionally attractive, which helps things along.

"The denim moved with us, and every look felt like our own. We got to perform as ourselves, bringing our style and culture to every frame. That’s what makes this moment so powerful."

Once again, this is all quite the contrast with Sydney standing on her own talking about her genes/jeans.

"Partnering with KATSEYE was a natural fit, we share a bold, expressive and inclusive point of view," said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap.

"Better in Denim is the best expression of who the brand is today – fresh, relevant, original, and undeniably Gap." Is anyone else getting the message that Gap wants us to think it's inclusive?!

Gap isn't the first brand to jump on the Sydney Sweeny/American Eagle bandwagon. Old Navy has already released a subtle campaign with a focus on inclusivity and Abercrombie also launched a campaign focused on how denim should feel. Models of all races and body types discussed confidence rather than aesthetics.

Ralph Lauren also got involved, crafting an ad with a patriotic air that contrasted with what many saw as the sleaze of American Eagle.

So it makes sense for Gap to get involved. I think they've also done so in a fun and playful way that suggests that they're committed to inclusivity – though not necessarily when it comes to body types or disability in this instance.

Whether or not they are actually committed to inclusivity is another thing, of course. But this is advertising.

They've shied away from the nostalgia of Americana, which Gen Z seems to be turning its back on anyway, and gone for a more modern take on things, with a hint of nostalgia (in terms of the soundtrack) thrown in for good measure.

Overall this seems like a smart way for Gap to show up at this moment – staying silent would have arguably done more harm. Though I'm not sure Gap has gone far enough in this instance. Attractive people dancing around in denim is not exactly a revolutionary way to sell jeans.

For a look at a highly successful denim campaign, see our analysis of Beyoncé's Levi's ad.