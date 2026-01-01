New advert pokes fun at unsolicited weight loss advice

Anyone who's ever tried to lose weight, and made the mistake of mentioning it to other people, will know what it's like to receive a barrage of unwanted advice. MedExpress' new advert pokes fun at that culture with a witty new ad taking down unsolicited advice.

Created by Pentagram, specifically its Brand Narrative team, the advert was directed by Lachlan Dickie. It's set in a café but things take a turn when people in the café all begin to offer increasingly enthusiastic, incomprehensible and surreal weight loss advice. The main character, not surprisingly, becomes overwhelmed and annoyed.

The film reaches its climax as strangers begin shouting 'advice, advice, advice'. Then finally a MedExpress clinician enters and suggests she go to MedExpress instead, for healthcare without the noise.

There's a radio ad too, and the spot will run across ITV, Channel4, Amazon Prime and in cinemas throughout January, typically a prime time for people starting new weight loss regimes.

"At a time of year when people are overwhelmed with conflicting weight loss advice, this campaign shows the value of having real medical professionals guiding decisions clearly, compassionately and based on evidence," says Philippa Thomas, brand director at MedExpress.

Ashley Johnson, associate partner and head of brand narrative at Pentagram says, "The campaign is just the start of our creative relationship with MedExpress, but the new positioning gave us the confidence to respond to a very real, very human insight. January is a time when people are bombarded with opinions about their bodies and health, often framed as help, but rarely experienced that way.