The UK's best event for photographers is this weekend

As a photographer and long-time fan of The Photography & Video Show, I'm pleased to report that this epic trade show is back at Birmingham's NEC this weekend (March 14-17) after a brief switch to London's ExCel last year. I've attended the show in previous years, and let me tell you, there is so much for creatives to look forward to.

Whether you're interested in talks, demos, shopping experiences, or shooting at the Creator Playground – there's plenty to get stuck in with. I got an absolute bargain on a used vintage camera that I bought from the show back in 2022, and the money supported the Disabled Photographers' Society, which was a bonus.

(Image credit: Future / Beth Nicholls)

The best part? They had dogs there! I got to participate in a workshop to learn all about shooting pet portraits, and I can guarantee the show will offer something for everyone. It really is a must-attend for anyone passionate about photography, video or content creation.

Head over to The Photography Show's website to grab your tickets, and you can save 20% on the entry price (£18.95 single day) with the code BLOQ26 - expires March 12th. You can also apply for discounted student tickets as well as trade tickets if you'd like to exhibit.

3 reasons to attend The Photography Show 2026

01. Industry experts

(Image credit: The Photography Show)

Just like most tradeshows, you can expect to see plenty of exhibitors at The Photography Show ready to talk to you all about the latest innovations. Some of the industry heavyweights attending this year include Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Hasselblad, Adobe, OM System, Epson, SanDisk, Tamron, Rode, Wacom, Xencelabs, Sigma, Godox, and Pentax, to name just a few.

Not only can you talk to exhibitors by visiting a booth, but there are also scheduled talks and demos you can get involved with, hosted by professional photographers and media partners. Notable speakers you won't want to miss at the show this year include Dr Denise Maxwell, Josh Dury (Award-Winning Landscape Astrophotographer), and Angela Nicholson (founder of SheClicks).

Be sure to check the speaker lineup to see who is around on which specific dates.

02. Trade show prices

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Beth Nicholls) (Image credit: Future / Beth Nicholls) (Image credit: Future / Beth Nicholls)

If you're looking for discounts on gear or bargains on used kit, you've come to the right place. The Photography show has exclusive show-only price-busting deals and discounts from retailers like London Camera Exchange and Wex Photo Video.

These offers can save you hundreds – even on brand new cameras - and The Photography Show is home to some of the lowest camera prices in the country with its famous show deals. You see, retailers bring a healthy stock of used kit with them to TPS, meaning that you can snag deals on second-hand gear too.

Speaking of which, the hidden treasures of The Photography Show can be found at the Disabled Photographers' Society tent. This bring & buy charity camera sale offers real too-good-to-be-true discounts on a variety of gear and accessories, and it accepts donations too, all for a great cause.

You can trade in your old equipment at the show to exhibitors with a simple and fast quote to help fund your next purchase, and there are finance options to help split the costs, too.

03. CreatorCon photo ops