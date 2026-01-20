OFFF Barcelona 2026 officially launches! We'll see you there

OFFF Barcelona is returning for the 26th year, with its usual celebration of creativity, art and digital design. Creative Bloq has been attending for years (with our sister magazine Computer Arts attending before that), and we can verify it's one of the very best design events to add to your calendar. We're delighted that we'll see you there again in 2026.

Held again at the Disseny Hub, Barcelona on April 16, 17 and 18, This year’s programme brings together an expansive mix of disciplines, perspectives and creative practices. By bringing together a global community of design and creativity professionals, OFFF fosters collaboration and the exchange of ideas to push the boundaries of contemporary visual culture.

Read on for all the details and then head to the OFFF website.

(Image credit: OFFF Festival)

The lineup spans global agencies and studios including LOS YORK (Seth Epstein), Stockholm Design Lab (Björn Kusoffsky), Uncommon Creative Studio’s Nils Leonard, teamLab, Volvox Labs, Moment Factory and Silent Partners Studio, alongside acclaimed individual creatives such as Reuben Wu, Maggie West and Valtteri.

Animation, 3D, art direction, branding, strategy and communication are all represented, creating a rich cross-section of contemporary creativity.

(Image credit: OFFF Festival)

OFFF Barcelona has partnered with Uncommon Creative Studio to shape this year's visual identity (above), officially launching the festival with a keynote presentation by co-founder Nils Leonard. Entitled What We Make It, the campaign reframes creativity as a collective act – formed through the obsessive gathering, remixing and curation of references, ideas and viewpoints within a living creative community.

(Image credit: OFFF Festival)

This year’s programme casts its net wider than ever, embracing multiple disciplines while keeping a close eye on where creativity is headed next. Barcelona has been named UNESCO World Capital of Architecture 2026, and the festival reflects this milestone by welcoming leading architecture studios such as Foster+Partners and CODA to the lineup. Photography also takes centre stage, with contributors including Nathalie Gordon, Reuben Wu, and Noah Dillon – the photographer behind the cover artwork for Rosalía’s LUX album.

(Image credit: OFFF)

The festival’s Main Titles, created by PJ Richardson, will premiere as part of The Screen programme, projected onto the façade of Disseny Hub Barcelona. This section of the festival is free and open to the public.

Full Passes, offering access to all three days of OFFF Barcelona, are now available via the official website. Day Tickets and afterparty tickets will be released shortly. The official afterparty takes place on Saturday 18 April at La Paloma (separate ticket required, open to the public).

Ahead of the festival, OFFF will also host two pre-event mixers in New York City and London, with further details to be announced via OFFF’s social channels.

