D&AD Awards 2024 shortlist revealed

By
published

The prestigious global design awards received 12,387 entries.

D&AD Awards judging
(Image credit: D&AD)

The shortlist has been revealed for the 62nd D&AD Awards. Some 12,387 entries, the highest number since 2007, have been whittled down to 1,420 shortlisted entries from 78 countries. They will compete for coveted D&AD Pencils in 43 awards categories over eight areas: Design, Advertising, Craft, Engagement and Experience, Health, Luxury, Entertainment and Impact.

The globally respected awards celebrate creative excellence, highlighting the role of creativity in commercial, economic, social and cultural success. New categories this year include Luxury, Pharma, Sustained Impact, Health and Wellbeing, acknowledging the increasing importance of these sectors in marketing and design (see our pieces on the history of the D&AD Awards)

Image 1 of 4
D&AD Awards judging
D&AD Awards judging in progress(Image credit: D&AD)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles