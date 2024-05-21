D&AD Awards 2024 shortlist revealed

The shortlist has been revealed for the 62nd D&AD Awards. Some 12,387 entries, the highest number since 2007, have been whittled down to 1,420 shortlisted entries from 78 countries. They will compete for coveted D&AD Pencils in 43 awards categories over eight areas: Design, Advertising, Craft, Engagement and Experience, Health, Luxury, Entertainment and Impact.

The globally respected awards celebrate creative excellence, highlighting the role of creativity in commercial, economic, social and cultural success. New categories this year include Luxury, Pharma, Sustained Impact, Health and Wellbeing, acknowledging the increasing importance of these sectors in marketing and design (see our pieces on the history of the D&AD Awards)

Image 1 of 4 D&AD Awards judging in progress (Image credit: D&AD) There are more than 300 jury members from over 60 countries (Image credit: D&AD) Some 12,387 entries were received, the highest number since 2007 (Image credit: D&AD) Winners will be announced at the D&AD Festival at London's Southbank Centre (Image credit: D&AD)

The non-profit organisation emphasises its rigorous judging process. Shortlisted entries will be judged by over 300 jury members from over 60 countries. D&AD noted that entries also help to fund educational programs such as D&AD Shift, a free, industry-led night school for self-taught creatives from under-represented backgrounds running in London, New York, Berlin, São Paulo and Sydney, with more locations to be announced.

Reflecting on the submissions, D&AD CEO Jo Jackson said: “Whether they go on to win a Pencil or not, the Shortlist represents the best creative work of the industry today."

Jo added: "It's important to us that all work is judged on its own merit and the judges are enabled to understand the cultural context of each piece of work. The team at D&AD work extremely hard to ensure the best representation possible within each Jury, so that all work has the best chance of being considered to win a Pencil.”

The highest number of shortlisted entries are in the Graphic Design category (109), followed by Branding (68) and Film (56). The winners will be announced at the D&AD Festival at at the Southbank Centre, London, from 6pm tomorrow (22 May).

You can see the full shortlist on the D&AD website. Tickets for the festival and Awards ceremony are still available.