Ikea explores the emotional side of moving home in powerful new show

By Daniel John
published

The brand's exhibit at Milan Design Week is open now.

Ikea at Milan Design Week
The exhibition includes an exclusive new catalogue design (Image credit: Ikea)

The IKEA space is always a highlight of Milan Design Week, with the Swedish retailer transforming the city's Padiglione Visconti venue into all manner of design-forward interpretations of its products and history in recent years. And in 2024, the brand has leaned into the emotional experience of moving into your first home – both positive and negative.

Designed by IKEA collaborators Midori Hasuike, Emerzon and Anders Heberling, the exhibition includes an interactive maze, as well as a stylish new catalogue design that's exclusively available for attendees of the event. (For more creative inspiration for the home, check out a day in the life of interior designer Kirsty Vance.)

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

