Vertex flash sale: save £30 on a ticket to our digital art and 3D festival - speakers include Pernille Ørum, Pixar's Dylan Sisson and David Levy

Our Vertex 2024 live art event is being held in London on 19th April, with guest speakers, panel discussions and live demos from leading artists in digital art and VFX. The good news? We're slashing the price by £30 for this weekend only, just head to our Vertex website and use the code FLASH30 at checkout.

Vertex is the first time we've hosted a live event since before Covid and are bringing the festival of digital art and VFX to London in partnership with our sister publications ImagineFX and 3D World

The day is bursting with art and CG advice, from a behind the scenes look at creating the VFX for Oscar-winning movie Poor Things to tips and advice from leading artists and illustrators working in comics, films and games, including the amazing Pernille Ørum, Pixar's Dylan Sisson, RaidesArt and LeffiesArt; we also have JM Blay, Nana Dhebuadze and David Levy joining us.

You can find the full speakers list on the Vertex website, which cover everything from launching your own IP using Unreal Engine 5, advice or landing a dream job in the games industry and crafting unique creature designs for films. 

There's an opportunity to book into one of our portfolio reviews to have your work looked at by leading art directors, live demos will be going on all day for you to pick up new skills from our experts, and there's a bustling show floor to discover the latest tech for digital artists.

But don't forget, this weekend only there's £30 off! Simply visit our Vertex website, and use the code FLASH30. The sale ends 6PM (BST) on 1st April.

