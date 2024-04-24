Apple's iPad event invite design is unusually revealing

Apple Event invites are a funny business. Usually fairly abstract and minimal in design (with the only given being some inclusion of the Apple logo), the designs are usually open to all manner of internet sleuthing, with textures and colours offering potential clues as to what the company is planning to reveal. Not so with the latest invite, though.

Apple has just announced an event for May 7 this year, and we can say with some confidence that we're in for a new iPad or two. Why? The design features an Apple Pencil, making it the first time we've ever seen an actual Apple product in an event invite. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best Apple Pencil deals available now.)

From titanium dust to some very important circles, hindsight has allowed Apple fans to spot some hilariously subtle details in previous event invites. It's entirely possible we don't realise we're seeing something in those splashes (could the Apple Pencil 3 be capable of spurting out real paint?! No, probably not), there can be no mistaking that this is an iPad-centric invite.

Previous designs have given much less away (Image credit: Apple/Future owns)

While it's curious that Apple has chosen not to go down the cryptic route this time, it might serve as an acknowledgement that we've been waiting a really (really) long time for new iPads, with not a single Apple tablet announced in 2023. Apple isn't even pretending that it isn't about to give creatives what they want. For the lowdown on the current line up, check out out iPad generations guide.

We haven't seen a new iPad since 2023 (Image credit: Apple)

So what are we expecting from new iPads? The most persistent rumour involves the iPad Pro's display. Rumours about an OLED iPad Pro have been doing the rounds for a couple of years now, which would offer a significant improvement over the current miniLED tech. The OLED displays on the current iPhone line up look gorgeous, but the biggest screen we get to enjoy them on is 6.69 inches. A 12.9-inch iPad using OLED tech could look incredible. It's clear just putting the miniLED 12.9-inch iPad Pro next to its LCD counterpart how visible the difference can be on that large screen – and OLED offers even brighter colours and deeper contrast than miniLED.

Time will tell what's in store, but there isn't long to wait – finally, iPad fans have a date to cling onto. In the meantime, for our verdict on the most advanced iPad available right now, take a look at our iPad Pro M2 review.