Apple's iPad event invite design is unusually revealing

By Daniel John
published

It's the least cryptic Apple illustration we've seen.

Apple event invite showing an Apple Pencil
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Event invites are a funny business. Usually fairly abstract and minimal in design (with the only given being some inclusion of the Apple logo), the designs are usually open to all manner of internet sleuthing, with textures and colours offering potential clues as to what the company is planning to reveal. Not so with the latest invite, though.

Apple has just announced an event for May 7 this year, and we can say with some confidence that we're in for a new iPad or two. Why? The design features an Apple Pencil, making it the first time we've ever seen an actual Apple product in an event invite. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best Apple Pencil deals available now.)

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

