Apple Pencil 3 could offer unprecedented control for creatives

By Daniel John
published

We can't wait to give the new iPad stylus a squeeze.

Rumours about the Apple Pencil 3 have been swirling around the web for years now, with all manner of extra gesture-based controls said to be hitting the stylus. Last year, Apple surprised us by launching the Apple Pencil with USB-C, but this was arguably a simpler, more budget option. But a more advanced option could arrive soon, with the latest leak arriving courtesy of Apple itself. 

Code has been spotted inside the latest iPadOS 17.5 that makes reference to a new Apple Pencil gesture, 'Squeeze' – for “quick interactions such as adding shapes, signatures, stickers, or a text field.” (Not sure which Apple Pencil is for you? Check out our comparison of the Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2).

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

