Apple Pencil 3 could offer unprecedented control for creatives

Rumours about the Apple Pencil 3 have been swirling around the web for years now, with all manner of extra gesture-based controls said to be hitting the stylus. Last year, Apple surprised us by launching the Apple Pencil with USB-C, but this was arguably a simpler, more budget option. But a more advanced option could arrive soon, with the latest leak arriving courtesy of Apple itself.

Code has been spotted inside the latest iPadOS 17.5 that makes reference to a new Apple Pencil gesture, 'Squeeze' – for “quick interactions such as adding shapes, signatures, stickers, or a text field.” (Not sure which Apple Pencil is for you? Check out our comparison of the Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2).

A fan-made render of the Apple Pencil 3 (Image credit: Sarang Sheth)

The leak, spotted by 9to5Mac suggests that Apple could be adding pressure sensors to the Apple Pencil. Currently, the only touch options for the Apple Pencil 2 involve tapping. Squeezing could presumably work like the squeeze controls on AirPods Pro 2.

The Apple Pencil with USB-C arrived last year (Image credit: Future)

It's easy to see why this could be a win for digital artists. Anything that offers more functionality while creating digital art in one of the best drawing apps for iPad can only be a good thing, and 'squeeze' could offer an unprecedented level of control, registering various levels of pressure sensitivity.

We've already heard plenty of weird and wonderful rumours about the Apple Pencil 3, from unexpected VR uses to the addition of Find My support. And with the first new iPads in over a year expected to land as soon as next month, we might not have long to wait to find out what's in store for the next generation of Apple's stylus.