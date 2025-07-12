New patent suggests future Apple Pencil could draw anywhere

News
By published

Even in the air!

Prime Day Apple iPad mini deal
(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Pencil goes with the iPad like jam goes with bread, right? Well... not necessarily. A new patent granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office suggests that the Pencil could potentially work on other surfaces too.

According to the filing, named Input Device with Optical Sensors, the Apple Pencil could in future work with optical sensors across a wide range of surfaces, potentially including the iPhone, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch and err... wood and paper. This could really mix up our which Apple Pencil should I buy? piece.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1