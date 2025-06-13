Apple’s new iPadOS has given my iPad a new lease of life
There's more laptop in my tablet than ever before.
When I bought an iPad Pro with an M1 processor back in 2021, I did it rather than buy a laptop. It’s not that Apple’s failure to release a touchscreen Mac put me off - I’ve reviewed many touchscreen laptops, and I’m still to be convinced it’s a good idea - but I was looking for an Apple version of the Surface Pro.
Four years later, I finally got it. The release of iPadOS 26 - a developer beta of which is now installed on my iPad Pro before its full release this autumn - fixes a lot of problems with iPad multitasking that have been apparent since the tablet OS was split away from the iPhone version. In other words, some of the best drawing tablets just got way, way better.
The bigger iPad screen can’t be treated like a large phone all the time, with full screen apps only. Being able to tile them side by side was nice, but with 26 we get proper floating windows. Connect it to an external display (one of the best portable monitors, perhaps), and you can run web browsers, chat apps, office documents and more all at the same time, switching between them with the touchscreen or a mouse pointer - which is now an actual pointer rather than a circle as it was before.
Compared to the Surface Pro, which is a laptop trying to be a tablet, the iPad is now a tablet trying to be a laptop, which means you can use it for reading or media consumption in a way a folding laptop can never manage.
I’ve never been a fan of Windows 11 as a touchscreen OS, but this new iPad OS makes a lot of sense. It’s a step closer to macOS on a tablet, and the iPad’s app ecosystem is great for creatives, with versions of Photoshop, Illustrator and Affinity, plus tablet-native apps like Procreate. It helps that it looks great, with Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language giving everything some extra visual finesse.
I’m very happy with the way my iPad now works, even in this early beta of the OS, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the company can pack into the final release. Indeed, it's no wonder iPadOS 26 has proven to be the most exciting WWDC release for many this year.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ian Evenden has been a journalist for over 20 years, starting in the days of QuarkXpress 4 and Photoshop 5. He now mainly works in Creative Cloud and Google Docs, but can always find a use for a powerful laptop or two. When not sweating over page layout or photo editing, you can find him peering at the stars or growing vegetables.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.