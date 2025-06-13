Recommended reading

Apple’s new iPadOS has given my iPad a new lease of life

There's more laptop in my tablet than ever before.

When I bought an iPad Pro with an M1 processor back in 2021, I did it rather than buy a laptop. It’s not that Apple’s failure to release a touchscreen Mac put me off - I’ve reviewed many touchscreen laptops, and I’m still to be convinced it’s a good idea - but I was looking for an Apple version of the Surface Pro.

Four years later, I finally got it. The release of iPadOS 26 - a developer beta of which is now installed on my iPad Pro before its full release this autumn - fixes a lot of problems with iPad multitasking that have been apparent since the tablet OS was split away from the iPhone version. In other words, some of the best drawing tablets just got way, way better.

