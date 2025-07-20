QUIZ: How well do you know car brands? Take the ultimate car logo quiz

Inspiration
By published

Are you a total car nerd or a bit of a washout? Find out with this quiz.

car logo rebrands
(Image credit: BMW / Citroen / Aston Martin / Kia / Audi)

We love a car logo on Creative Bloq, and we know our readers love them too. We've recently begun making our own quizzes, and seeing as the car world is rife with trivia, we thought a car logo quiz was in order, with a few extra non-logo questions thrown in for good measure.

So, are you a total car logo nerd or a bit of a wipeout? Find out with my car logo quiz below. And see our best car logos piece for more on some of our favourite brands.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.